Dandadan Has a Special Surprise For Fans After Season 2’s Release

Dandadan is all set for its Season 2’s debut this Summer. The anime debut was a massive success in Fall 2024 and announced a sequel right after the finale. The anime instantly captured the viewer’s hearts with its stellar animation, hilarious yet intense plot, and amazing characters. Just six months after the first season’s finale, Science SARU will be continuing the story in its second installment, covering the Cursed House Arc from the manga. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, in the middle of the arc, right before a major fight. The studio has revealed several teasers and trailers since then, and we can be sure that the second season will complete the Cursed House Arc and adapt the Evil Eye Arc.

To promote the anime’s return, GKIDS released a special film worldwide for the first three episodes of Season 2. The film titled Dandadan: Evil Eye hit the U.S. theatres on June 6th, 2025, about one month before Season 2 gets released on July 3rd. However, after the second season’s debut, Shueisha is planning to release a special book. The book is already listed on the official Japanese website of Sheuisha and is expected to be released on August 4th, 2025, at the price of 1100 yen, including taxes.

Dandadan Daizukan Is Set for a Summer 2025 Release

Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu will be releasing a Special Book titled 'Dandadan Daizukan' on August 4th, 2025.



The book is titled “Dandadan Daizukan,” which means a large picture book or encyclopedia, often referring to a detailed and comprehensive reference work, usually one with illustrations or photographs. The details about the book are unknown, but the title could imply that it will be an informative book with special visuals from creator Yukinobu Tatsu. Since the manga has already released an official fanbook in 2024, we can’t expect another one this early. Additionally, the release date of the special book is only for the Japanese version. The English version is usually out in a few months or may even take years, depending on the publisher.

Dandadan Season 2 Will Be a Major Turning Point in the Story

The story has barely taken shape in the first season of the anime. We meet the major characters and learn about the unique power system of the world. However, a lot about the series is still unknown, especially the biggest threat Momo and her friends will have to face. In the later arcs, we will not only see more powerful Yokai but also the extraterrestrial beings who have a grand scheme. The Cursed House and the Evil Eye Arcs help the story take shape, after which, the real enemies begin to appear and reveal the threat they possess.

The Kito family may seem like ordinary humans at first, but they are hiding a major secret that will put the entire town in jeopardy. To combat the threat, Momo, Okarun, and Jiji join forces. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse when Jiji becomes the biggest threat Okarun has ever faced. Their fight has already been teased in the trailer as we see Jiji, who is introduced pretty late in the first season, will be granted powers as well.

