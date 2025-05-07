Dandadan’s New Movie Releases First Look at English Dub Trailer: Watch

Play video

GKIDS Films has shared a new trailer for the company’s upcoming Dandadan: Evil Eye theatrical release. Evil Eye is a compilation of the first three episodes of Season 2 before they air, containing exclusive content. The new trailer is the official English dub, revealing the new voice-overs from the English dub cast. The English dub cast includes prolific voice actors like Abby Trott and A.J. Beckles as the two leads, Momo and Okarun, with Aleks Le’s character, Jiji, prominently featured in the new season. The rest of the cast includes Kari Wahlgren, Barbara Goodson, Lisa Reimold, Sarah Anne Williams, Anairis Quinones, and Allegra Clark. The anime’s first season streamed on Netflix and Crunchyroll in the Fall of 2024.

Dandadan Season 1 became one of the most popular series to premiere in 2024, transforming into a big hit for Netflix. A previous Dandadan film, First Encounter, premiered in the summer of 2024. First Encounter predated the first season’s premiere, covering the show’s first three episodes. GKIDS also handled the North American distribution of the First Encounter, opening the movie in the US and Canada on September 13th. Dandadan: First Encounter made over a million dollars at the global box office. GKIDS will release Evil Eye in North American theaters on June 6th, a month before the second season’s July 3rd premiere date.

Science SARU

What Will Dandadan: Evil Eye Be About?

Dandadan: Evil Eye continues the first season’s cliffhanger ending, heading directly into the Evil Eye arc from the manga. The first season ends with Momo being trapped in a hot spring by a group of men, while Okarun and his compatriot Jiji discover a hidden room in the latter’s home, filled with talismans. Footage for Evil Eye shows Jiji becoming possessed by a malicious entity. Trailers for the Evil Eye film highlight the fight between Okaru and Jiji, possessed by the Evil Eye Yokai. The Cursed House Arc will follow the Evil Eye arc, featuring the protagonists discovering a new evil lurking underneath a haunted building.

Science Saru

Why You Should be Watching Dandadan

Dandadan contains a strong mixture of supernatural action and romantic comedy. Analysts and viewers have praised the series’ vibrant colors and quick-paced fight scenes. The animation from Science Saru has received acclaim, with many lauding the series as one of the studio’s best works since Devilman Crybaby from 2018. Fuga Yamashiro was the lead director of season one, while the second season will now include Abel Gongora as a leading director. The Dandadan manga has over ten million copies in circulation, receiving a boost in sales after the anime premiered.

Netflix has treated Dandadan as one of its biggest anime properties in 2024. Anime has grown as a medium over the last few years, becoming one of the most viewed content on streaming. The medium is expected to continue to grow, with 2025 set to become the biggest year for anime yet, with companies like Netflix set to invest millions. Even though some anime series don’t get the marketing they deserve and get lost in the sea of content, success stories like Dandadan prove Netflix is correct in investing so heavily in anime.