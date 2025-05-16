Dandadan Season 2 Movie Reveals Action-Packed English Dubbed Trailer: Watch

Play video

We’re less than a month away from the debut of the Dandadan Season 2 movie, Evil Eye, and GKIDS has just revealed the biggest and best trailer yet. Not only do we get a great look at Jiji, Momo, and Okarun in the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, but we also get to hear it in the show’s great English dub. Season 1 of Dandadan was the hit of the Fall 2024 Season, as viewers became obsessed with Okarun’s hunt for his missing kintamas and the incredible OP by Creepy Nuts.

Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix and Crunchyroll on July 3rd. But, before the new season drops for everyone to enjoy, overly keen fans can make their way to theaters a month earlier to see the first three episodes of Season 2 on the big screen. Given that we’ve not even gone a full year without a new release of 2024’s Anime of the Year, it seems like the good times continue to roll.

Dandadan Season 2 Movie Reveals English Dub Trailer

The new trailer takes us right inside Jiji’s cursed family home. The trailer perfectly captures the genre-hopping tone of the series. What starts out as a potential horror series, with creepy aesthetics and ominous voiceover from Momo (Abby Trott), quickly takes a weird turn. “That house is no good,” Turbo Granny (Barbara Goodson) says in the trailer. “Whole damn thing is soaked in blood.”

After setting up the Evil Eye Arc, fans are treated to the usual chaos that Momo, Okarun, and Jiji often find themselves embroiled in. We get to see Okarun and Momo use their powers, as Jiji is possessed by the Evil Eye spirit. We don’t get to see Jiji’s Evil Eye powers in action, but some things are worth waiting for. As well as its weirdness, the highlight of Season 1 was the insane action by Science SARU. Season 2 looks like it will continue that trend and then some. We get to see some glimpses of Momo, Okarun, and Jiji in action, and the animation looks incredible.

Dandadan Season 2 Releases This July

Dandadan‘s second season is one of this Summer’s most anticipated releases. As frustrating as Season 1’s 12-episode run was, it meant that the turnaround on Season 2 was far quicker than anyone was expecting. Less than 12 months divide the two seasons, which is good because fans are anxious to dive back into the weird and wonderful world of Dandadan. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Season 2 is also expected to run for 12 episodes.

Tickets for Dandadan: Evil Eye are on sale now.

H/T: GKIDS