The Darkest Anime That You Haven’t Seen

Anime series and movies can get quite dark when they need to. Franchises like Berserk, Devilman, Death Note, Attack on Titan, Monster, and Hellsing are just a handful of examples that have shown anime fans brutal scenes of blood, violence, and nihilism. When thinking about venturing to the dark side, there is one anime that is tragically overlooked and in a surprising turn, said series is one that is brought to life by a recent heavyweight studio in the anime world. Trust us when we say, if you’re looking for a dark anime, venturing into the world of Inuyashiki might be right up your alley.

Inuyashiki, for those who don’t know, focuses on a middle-aged salaryman in Japan who is so depressed that people will routinely believe that he is in his seventies. Getting no respect from either the office or his family, the titular character Ichiro Inuyashiki finds himself walking his dog at night as he struggles with his life. In encountering a wayward high schooler, Ichiro and his new “friend” are struck by an alien spaceship, killing them instantly. The extraterrestrials rebuild the bodies of the deceased duo, granting them each robotic forms that give them extreme super powers. Unfortunately, the young man Hiro Shishigami turns out to be one of the most psychotic, ruthless villains in anime history.

Hiro’s Reign of Terror

If there was ever a contest for the most evil introduction of an anime character, Hiro Shishigami would be the winner hand’s down. When Hiro realizes that he has super powers, he skips jubilantly through a nearby neighborhood, picking a house at random, and proceeds to kill everyone with a joyous glee. In one particular scene, he kills a father and a newborn that is still one of the most brutal scenes in anime history. This is only the start of Hiro’s destructive journey as he is set on a collision course with Ichiro.

For those who might not know, Inuyashiki was created by mangaka Hiroya Oku, who anime fans might also know for his other creation, Gantz. Oku is not only more than willing to dive into the ultra violence, he incorporates his own beliefs in his stories, sometimes giving in to his darkest thoughts. Later in the series, Hiro begins to systematically target his own detractors, realizing that he can shoot victims through the internet. Giving this sociopathic villain all this power and unleashing him on an unsuspecting world helps to make Inuyashiki that much more of a hard-hitting series.

Always Darkest Before Dawn

While it’s no surprise that Inuyashiki is a dark series, what you might find surprising is that the MAPPA produced series is quite life-affirming. Hiro himself isn’t as dark as he appears on paper, while Ichiro discovers that in helping others, he is able to find his life’s meaning. What also makes the story that much more appealing outside of its more mature elements, is that it is a “one and done” television series, consisting of eleven episodes and available to stream on Crunchyroll. So popular was the story in fact that a live-action movie was released in 2018 in Japan, which you can currently check out on Apple TV+.

Want more recommendations when it comes to the darker side of the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the medium and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime. If you want to recommend a dark anime of your own, hit us up in the comments with your picks!