Date A Live Season 4 Confirms Release Date in New Poster

Date A Live has officially confirmed the release date for Season 4 of the anime with a cool new poster! The fourth season of the series has gone through several changes from the first there as like the seasons before it, this newest season will be tackled by a completely new studio and staff. Adding to the mystery of this newest season’s production was the sudden delay announced for “various reasons” and that meant that this anime’s return was bumped from its originally scheduled Fall 2021 release to its new air date as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

Previously teasing an April debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, Date A Live has officially confirmed that Season 4 will be debuting on 8th in Japan. To celebrate the confirmed release date for the new season, Date A Live‘s official Twitter account has released a brand new poster showcasing that this newest season just might be far more action packed than what was seen in the first three seasons (along with touting the newest additions to the anime, Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjo). You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/date_a_info/status/1500758160222605313?s=20&t=ehkbIstZJLZQqUya6wWHWA

Date A Live Season 4 will feature Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the Date A Bullet anime spin-off) as director for newest studio Geek Toys. Fumihiko Shimo (Talentless Nana) will be writing the season’s scripts, and Naoto Nakamura will serve as character designer for the season. The new opening theme for the season is titled “OveR” as performed by Miuy Tomita, and the new ending theme is titled “S.O.S.” as performed by sweet ARMS. Along with the previously mentioned new additions, the voice cast from the first three seasons are set to return.

These include the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the series will be licensed for a release outside of Japan as of this writing, however.

