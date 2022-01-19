Date A Live Confirms Season 4 Release Window in New Trailer

Date A Live has officially set its new release window following its delay from last year with a new trailer! The fourth season of the series was originally scheduled for a debut last year, and had been delayed last Fall with a vague 2022 release set for the new season. Given that the third season of the series released back in 2019, and the fourth was going to be picked up by yet another different studio, a delay was a bummer but not exactly the most surprising. But thankfully the wait will soon be over as the fourth season has been confirmed to hit this Spring.

Date A Live Season 4 (officially dubbed as Date A Live IV) is now scheduled for a release in April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and while there has yet to be any concrete release date revealed for the new episodes just yet, the series has dropped the best look at the new season yet with an action-packed trailer. It also gives fans a taste of the new opening theme, “OveR” as performed by Miuy Tomita. You can check out the new trailer for Date A Live IV below:

The series also revealed that the new ending theme for Season 4 is titled “S.O.S.” as performed by sweet ARMS. There are two new additions to the cast as well with Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjo. They’ll be joining the returning cast from the previous three seasons that includes the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

Just like the previous seasons, Date A Live IV will feature a new production studio and staff. Director Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the Date A Bullet anime spin-off) will be helming the new season for studio Geek Toys. Fumihiko Shimo (Talentless Nana) will be writing the season’s scripts, and Naoto Nakamura will serve as character designer for the season. Fans can already get a tease of the show’s changes given how the visuals are dramatically different from the first three, but it remains to be see how that holds through the actual episodes.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Date A Live returning for a new season this Spring? What did you think of the first three seasons? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!