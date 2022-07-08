Deadpool: Samurai Artist Shares Thor Love & Thunder Art

The world of the Marvel Universe has crossed into the medium of manga a number of times in the past, with heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and others receiving stories in the East. With Deadpool: Samurai being the first manga series for the Merc With A Mouth, the artist behind the series recently celebrated the latest release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love And Thunder. With Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder being joined by a new deity as Jane Foster picks up the hammer, the popular film series now has two Thors hitting the scene once again.

Deadpool: Samurai didn't just give us Wade Wildon in a manga series of his own, but it also saw the Merc With A Mouth team up with none other than My Hero Academia's All Might, with creator Kohei Horikoshi stating on a number of occasions how big of a fan he is when it comes to North American comic books. On top of this crossover, the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy had fought against the Titans from Hajime Isayama in a special one-shot, proving that comic books and manga series aren't afraid to have their respective characters meet.

The artists of Deadpool: Samurai, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, shared this official artwork for the release of Thor: Love And Thunder, which sees the Odinson and Jane Foster embracing as Gorr The God Butcher approaches:

(Photo: Disney)

Marvel Studios described Thor: Love And Thunder as such:

"The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

