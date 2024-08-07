Deadpool Samurai Announces Return With Manga’s Greatest Troll Yet

Deadpool is on a high these days, and there’s nothing out there to slow his roll. With Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office, all eyes are on the mouthy mercenary. Today, he has recaptured headlines with one of his greatest pranks to date, and it is all due to Shueisha. After all, Deadpool Samurai is making a comeback, and the big reveal took everyone by surprise.

And yeah, we mean everyone. Deadpool trolled fans for more than a month without us knowing. Shueisha confirmed Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season is on the way, and it was announced midway through a new manga’s debut. Secret Steward went live in Jump Plus today, and about halfway through the premiere, manga readers learned the new series was NOT what they expected.

For a month, Shueisha has been teasing the release of Secret Steward, a new rom-com focused on a rich girl and her butler. The series went live in Japan today on Jump Plus, but it did not go as expected. As chapter one hit its midway point, Secret Steward surprised everyone by killing its protagonist. The poor butler is obliterated by a truck that Deadpool is driving, and well – he takes over Secret Steward from there.

By the end of chapter one, Shueisha confirms that Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season is a go. The revelation could not have been handled better given what we know of the mercenary. Deadpool loves nothing more than surprises, and his ability to troll the Marvel Universe is unmatched. It was a matter of time before this behavior targeted manga readers, and man – what a prank this was.

Currently, Deadpol Samurai doesn’t have a date for its comeback, but the Marvel manga is one of the best out there. The series went live under creators Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi in December 2020, and it became a viral hit. For years, fans have been asking for more content, and Deadpool’s recent rise in theaters has given the manga a perfect return route. So if you want to see what all the fuss is about Deadpool Samurai, you can read up on its official synopsis below for the details:

“Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right?”

What do you think about this wild manga reveal? Will you be checking out Deadpool Samurai?