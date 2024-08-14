Deadpool Samurai Channels Detective Conan With Viral New Cameo

Deadpool Samurai is back in headlines, and the Marvel hero would have it no other way. Thanks to Shueisha and Marvel, the team behind Deadpool Samurai surprised the world this month by making a comeback. After trolling fans with a fake-out premiere, our favorite mouthy mercenary is back at Shonen Jump, and his latest outing has put a new face in the spotlight… Detective Conan.

Oh yeah, bring him out. Deadpool Samurai just paid homage to one of manga’s greatest sleuths, and it is just like the Marvel icon to call out the legend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Deadpool Samurai brought forward a new chapter this week, and its cover page puts Deadpool in an odd spot. We can see the masked mercenary before a stock photo of London, and he’s posing behind a cardboard cutout. And yes, that cutout is of Detective Conan.

If you check out the cover of Deadpool Samurai (also known as Case Closed) volume one, you will see Deadpool Samurai is paying homage to the series. There is no hiding the tribute here, and honestly? We are so on board with Deadpool’s love of Conan Edogawa. We are sure series creator Gosho Aooyama was taken aback by this nod, but let’s be real. Who would say no to a Deadpool tribute like this?

If you are not caught up with Deadpool Samurai, the series is back for its second season, and new chapters are going live on Viz Media in tandem with Japan. As for the manga’s initial run, it is also available in English thanks to Viz Media. So for those wanting to know more about Deadpool Samurai, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right? Anyway, Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers’ new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan.”

What do you make of this Detective Conan cameo? Are you keeping up with Deadpool Samurai? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!