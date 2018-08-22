Ruin ‘Death Note 2’ on Netflix With This Massive Manga Deal

Netflix has finally confrimed that a sequel to their live-action Death Note movie is on the way. Reactions to the controversial first installment were mixed, with a sizable chunk of the negative reactions coming from those who are familiar with the exceptional Death Note manga and anime.

That having been said, the awesome 2,400 page Death Note omnibus is available on Amazon right now for only $22.38, which is 44 percent off and only $2 shy of the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for the title. As you’ll see in the video below, it contains all 12 volumes of Death Note in a single superchunky tome (it comes complete with an epilogue chapter that has never been printed in English until now). This all-in-one edition is also roughly $45 cheaper than buying the box set at the moment.

I own a copy of the Death Note All-in-One Edition, and I can confirm that it is an absolute steal at that price. Just be warned: there’s a very good chance that it will completely ruin you for the Netflix live-action films. The official description reads:

“All 12 volumes of Death Note in one monstrously large edition!

This hefty omnibus combines all 2,400 pages of the megahit thriller into a single massive tome, presented in a beautiful silver slipcase. A perfect collectible conversation piece and a must-have for Death Note fans. Also contains an epilogue chapter never before seen in English!”

