Death Note Returns As Creator Revisits Misa With Gift For Fans

When it comes to some of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, Death Note remains one of the heaviest hitters of the medium. Presenting itself as a psychological story involving its main character Light Yagami discovering a cursed notebook, the franchise has received several live-action adaptations and even a sequel. While no new stories have been confirmed to follow Ryuuk and his fellow Shinigami in the manga world, this fact hasn’t stopped series creator Takeshi Obata from finding ways to return to their universe. Sharing new art of Misa, this big update might tease that Obata isn’t finished with the world of Death Note.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Japan, anime “pop-up stores” are a regular occurrence, with franchises such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and many more taking the chance to give fans new merchandise and offerings to celebrate their respective stories. While Death Note’s original manga might have ended in 2006, its impact remains in the anime world to this day. To celebrate a brand new pop-up store hitting Japan later this month on March 19th, series illustrator Takeshi Obata has shared a new take on Misa, whose ultimate fate helped push Light’s goals even further.

takeshi obata

The Death Note Sequel That Hasn’t Been Animated

As mentioned earlier, Death Note did receive a sequel from the original creators though it might not have been what many saw coming. Rather than resurrecting Light, Ryuk picked a new high schooler to wield the Death Note in Minoru Tanaka. Rather than trying to follow in Kira’s footsteps and kill the world’s criminals, Minoru simply wants to use the notebook to secure a payday.

Through a series of genius moves, Tanaka manages to secure a massive amount of wealth by selling the Death Note to the United States. Unfortunately, Minoru is unable to escape the same fate as Light as Ryuk ultimately takes his life. Since this is a one-shot, it might be difficult to adapt this Death Note sequel into a full television series though a movie might work in terms of bringing its short story to the screen.

Death Note’s Future

Recently, a surprise Death Note video game took the world by storm once Death Note: Killer Within arrived on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. While the look and aesthetic were quite a departure from the style of the original, it proved that there were still plenty of fans wanting to jump back into Light’s story.

In 2022, it was announced that Stranger Things’ creators, the Duffer Bros, were currently working on a new live-action adaptation of Death Note for Netflix. Bringing on writer Halia Abdel-Megui, all has been quiet when it comes to the proposed series that would re-imagine Light’s journey for a new generation of viewers. Rest assured, if the series re-emerges, we here at ComicBook.com will let you know.

Want to stay updated on the world of Light Yagami and Misa? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Death Note and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Oricon