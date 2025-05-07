Death Note Artist’s New Shonen Jump Series Is Ending Soon (& It’s a Must-Read)

Shonen Jump has been ending one major series after another this year, and the newest from Death Note and Bakuman artist Takeshi Obata, Show-ha Shoten!, is going to be ending very soon. Shueisha’s various Jump magazines have been going through some shifts in the last few years. As the flagship magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, ended a bunch of its long running franchises over after another in the last year, many of the other franchises across its offerings have been nearing their grand finales as well. Some are forced, but some have been gradually getting closer to the end of their stories.

Show-ha Shoten! has been running with Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine since 2021, and it has been a rather quiet manga series due to the fact it’s been releasing on a monthly schedule. Starring two young boys who have a dream of taking over the world on Manzai Comedy in Japan, Show-ha Shoten‘s latest chapters had them in the midst of their biggest competition yet. But it also turns out that this was always setting up for its grand finale as the manga’s final volume will be launching later this Fall.

Show-Ha Shoten! Is Ending Very Soon

With the release of Chapter 40 earlier this week, Show-ha Shoten! officially announced that the 11th and final volume of Akinari Asakura and Takeshi Obata’s original manga series will be going on sale in Japan on September 4th. While it does not reveal exactly when the manga itself will come to an end, you can do the math thanks to the release date for its final volume. With there only being a single chapter of the series currently available for Volume 11, and four chapters in each of the volumes released thus far, it’s likely we’ll see at least three more chapters of Show-ha Shoten! before it truly ends.

If we do get three more chapters, and Show-ha Shoten! Volume 11 includes four chapters for its final release, then the manga will be ending in August before that final volume hits shelves in Japan the next month. This could always change, and we could be seeing the series end next month for all we know. But that would mean that the final volume would need to include lots of supplemental material to be as thick as the previous volume releases, so it’s more likely we’re at least getting two more chapters (but hopefully three) before it all comes to an end.

Shonen Jump Is Changing Even More

Shonen Jump’s various magazines are going through lots of changes as the 2020s are about to give way to a new era of creators. Many of the biggest hits from the flagship magazine have ended one after the other, and Shonen Jump has been trying its best to find new series to fill in the gaps left over from the likes of juggernauts like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. But as the flagship changes, it’s clear that many of the other magazines are changing their offerings too.

Show-ha Shoten! might not have been the most popular series within Jump Square, and it’s likely due to that comedy angle at the center of the story. It didn’t quite translate fully across cultures, but Obata’s art helped to bring it to a whole new level. It’s ripe for its own anime adaptation in the future, and now that the story is going to be complete, it’s also going to be perfect for a self-contained, single 26 episode season of the series should that be in the cards.