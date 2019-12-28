New Death Note One-Shot to Revive Series in Early 2020

Death Note remains one of manga’s top series even after all this time. Thanks to a slew of successful sequels, Light lives on as a polarizing figure, and it seems the character may return soon enough. After all, a new report confirmed Death Note will return in 2020 for a brief revival with its original creators attached.

As reported by WSJ_Manga, Tsugumi Oda and Takeshi Obata will return to do a Death Note special next year. According to the announcement, the one-shot will be published in Jump SQ #3 in 2020 and contain a whopping 87 pages.

So far, fans are not sure what to expect from the one-shot. No details aside from the actual announcement have gone live, but Death Note fans hope Oba and Obata will do their series proud with this new release.

Of course, fans are eager to see whaat this manga is about. They were first teased about its publication this past year when Shueisha confirmed a new one-shot was in the works. A piece of the manuscript will put on display at an exhibit dedicated to Takeshi Obata which run this summer. Now, it seems like Jump SQ is ready to publish the piece so keep your fingers crossed for Death Note‘s creators as the new year rolls in.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”