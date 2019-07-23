Death Note Reveals Updated Light Nendoroid

Light Yagami is one of the most interesting protagonists in an anime/manga franchise. Receiving the nearly all powerful Death Note, Light attempts to create the world in his own image by using the book’s power to kill anyone he deems unworthy of living in his “paradise”. While the series has been over for some time, that doesn’t stop fans from collecting as much as they can dealing in all things Death Note and now said fans have a whole new Nendoroid on the way with a Light figurine!

Twitter User AitaiKuji shared some of the first details about the upcoming Nendoroid which looks to be released later this year in December 2019:

Keep an eye on Yagami Light with his exclusive nendoroid! The 2.0 version of the #DeathNote lead features him in his school uniform and comes with facial expressions and props, including the Death Note itself! Pre-order today~

Light himself, for those unfamiliar with the Death Note series, is a simple, yet extremely intelligent, high schooler who finds himself granted with the powers of a “God of Death” or Shinigami. Constantly followed by his own Shinigami, Ryuuk, Light attempts to use the power of the new found Death Note, as mentioned above, to build his own world. This gets the detective L on his case, which creates a game of “cat and mouse” that moves throughout the series.

The Nendoroid of Light itself will look to be sold for around $42 USD and feature a number of different props for the anti-hero to wield. Of course, the figurine will come with the Death Note itself, as well as a scythe for Light to wield in his alias of “Kira”, as well as an apple which is the food of choice for Ryuuk whenever he hangs around the earthly plane.

Again, while Death Note’s anime and manga series may have wrapped up, the world created there has been revisited through a number of different mediums, most notably with live action feature films created in both Japan and the United States.

For those unfamiliar with Death Note, the original series was created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata. The series’ synopsis can be read here: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”