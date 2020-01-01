Death Note Cosplay Horrifically Brings Ryuk To Life

While Death Note is an anime that mostly focuses on a battle of wits between Light Yagami and his opponents, it also slips in supernatural elements not just through the killer book itself, but also through the original owner that dropped it to life, the Shinigami Ryuk. The strange creature hovers around Light, acting as something of a “frenemy”, sometimes pointing Yagami in the right direction and other times ribbing him as he attempts to create a brand new world. Now, one fan has horrifically managed to bring the grim reaper to life with an amazing cosplay, worthy of the live action adaptation we saw in the Netflix Death Note movie.

Instagram User and Cosplayer Monsters_Cosplay shared this amazing take of the Shinigami that grants Light Yagami the power of the Death Note, letting the high schooler begin to eliminate the criminal element of the world, while also causing a head to head battle with Light and the detective L:

As fans of the series know, Ryuk comes out of the original anime series with his life in tact, though his “friend” Light unfortunately couldn’t say the same. With the live action adaptation of Ryuk via the Netflix film placing the Lighthouse’s Willem Dafoe into the role, he stood out as one of the best part of the movie. Whether or not Dafoe’s Ryuk will return for a sequel is still up in the air.

What do you think of this amazing Death Note cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Death Note!

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”