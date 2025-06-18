Death Stranding Receives a New Animated Movie (But There’s a Catch)

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is regarded as one of the best video games of the last decade. It’s no surprise, then, that Hollywood is adapting the hit game into a feature film. But fans of Kojima’s surreal post-apocalyptic franchise are getting another treat on the big screen, as the film is getting a second movie adaptation. But the new adaptation will be far different from what fans were expecting.

While the live-action A24 movie is expected to focus on everyone’s favorite mailman, Sam Porter Bridges, the animated film will be unfamiliar territory for fans of Kojima’s Death Stranding. The movie has found its writer, with Raised by Wolves‘ and Prisoners‘ Aaron Guzikowski penning the screenplay for the new animated movie. But, with the reveal comes a surprising revalation.

Death Stranding‘s New Movie Will Tell an Original Story

As well as the revelation that Guzikowski will write the script, the new update also revealed a key piece of info about the film’s plot. The exact story remains a mystery, but the animated Death Stranding film will move away from Sam Porter Bridges to tell an original story set in the same post-apocalyptic world.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the report did reveal what fans can expect from the adaptation. The film will be less “anime” and more “animated,” as the project has been described as having a similar adult tone to Predator: Killer of Killers and the John Wick animated prequel film.

Hideo Kojima previously teased that a Death Stranding anime is in the works. It isn’t clear if this is the project that the video game creator was referring to, or if fans of Death Stranding have yet another adaptation to look forward to.

For those who haven’t dipped their toes into the bizarre world of Death Stranding yet, the series is set in the distant future after a series of cataclysmic events decimated the world and created a dangerous bridge between the living and the dead. Directed by Kojima, the game features a phenomenal A-list cast, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Guillermo del Toro, and even Conan O’Brien.

“I love the world of Death Stranding, it’s so creatively freeing, so beautifully dark and yet hopeful; I’m so excited and honored that Hideo Kojima, whose work I’ve long admired, has invited me to dwell within his creation, to birth new stories into this fertile, mind-bending universe,” Guzikowski said in a statement. “Drawing and animation have always been near and dear to my heart, so to finally get to play in this space is a dream come true.”

A Live-Action Death Stranding Adaptation Is Already In the Works

As well as the animated movie, another potential anime, and the upcoming release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kojima fans also have the live-action movie to look forward to. A Quiet Place: Day One‘s Michael Sarnoski is set to direct the movie, with A24 (Elden Ring) producing.

Plot details for the live-action movie also remain scarce. The film is expected to closely tie in to the narrative of the original game, if not directly adapt the debut game’s story. It hasn’t been revealed if Norman Reedus will reprize his role as Sam Porter Bridges in any of the upcoming adaptations.

