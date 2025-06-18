Death Stranding Recap Released by PlayStation Ahead of Second Game

PlayStation has released a new recap for Death Stranding ahead of the release of the second game. Hideo Kojima is a guy who makes games that are pretty… heady. There’s really no other game developer quite like him as his stories are very surreal, his gameplay is very specific, and he makes incredibly cinematic games with an emphasis on lengthy cutscenes. They can be daunting for people who aren’t familiar with his style, but they’re incredibly rewarding if you just embrace them and stick with it. Metal Gear Solid is what Kojima is best known for and he is planning to return to the stealth action genre in the future, but he’s been working on something else for the last decade.

Following his exit from Konami, Kojima announced a new IP called Death Stranding. It’s very different from his other games as players play as a “porter” who delivers packages across an apocalyptic America, encountering both human enemies and monsters. The gameplay revolves more about traversing the environment with ladders, ropes, and other structures as opposed to shooting your way through hordes of enemies. It’s a refreshing take, but one that was also a bit divisive. Now, Death Stranding 2 is nearly here and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Of course, the game came out six years ago and the story was a lot to chew on, so you’d be forgiven for not remembering (or maybe even understanding) all of it. Thankfully, PlayStation has released a handy recap of Death Stranding for players to watch ahead of the second game. In May, previews of Death Stranding 2 also noted there’s an in-game recap, but this video will allow fans the chance to get caught up to speed before launching the game. You can view it below.

It seems like the recap will benefit people who have actually played Death Stranding already as it condenses a lot of events and info in six minutes, even seemingly leaving out key details and characters such as Cliff. So, if you haven’t played the first game and want to play the second one, you may want to find a more in-depth recap elsewhere. Death Stranding 2 is expected to be a more digestible story, as actor Norman Reedus indicated he had an easier time following the story while making the game compared to the first one. It will also be a much more action-packed game with more guns and weapons that can be used to combat threats in a direct fashion.