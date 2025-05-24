Voltron’s Live-Action Movie Wraps Filming With Promising Update for Release

Voltron‘s live-action movie officially kicked off its production last year, and Voltron has now offered a promising update for its release as the new film has wrapped filming. Voltron might have first made its debut back in the 1980s, and the animated series has since become a massive franchise. Not only was it originally an adaptation of anime series Beast King Go-Lion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV, but has since to go own to form its own identity with some notable reboots of its own in the decades since. Now a whole new take on the franchise is coming our way soon.

A live-action take on Voltron has been one of the franchises that Hollywood has been trying to get off the ground with a film project for many years, and it finally started moving forward last year when Amazon MGM Studios officially greenlit the new project. Then with new casting announcements coming in the months since, filming for the live-action Voltron officially began. With a new update from World Events Productions, it’s now been confirmed that Voltron has wrapped filming as fans have gotten a promising new update from behind the scenes.

Voltron’s official Instagram page shared a new message from Bob Koplar and the World Events Production team and with it confirmed filming has wrapped, “Our live-action Voltron film has officially wrapped production, and we’re THRILLED with how it all went. I’ve been with this franchise for years and can proudly say that this WILL be the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of.” As for how the new film is going to hit, the message also seemingly debunks some of the straight to streaming rumors that had been going around for the movie.

Noting that plans have yet to be officially set, Voltron fans can be assured a streaming or theatrical release has yet to be confirmed, “There’s been some chatter out there about the plans for the film’s launch and we’d like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the the first to hear it right here. Stay with us! I promise it’ll be worth the wait!” So now with filming wrapped, it’s time to get ready for its release in the future, whenever that is actually going to be set in place.

What We Know About Voltron’s Live-Action Movie

A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but the live-action Voltron movie will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Central Intelligence) with a script that Thurber wrote together with Ellen Shanman. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will be producing together with Bob Koplar, who will be representing World Events Productions, the studio behind the original Voltron series. The new film will also feature the introduction of Daniel Quinn-Toye in the lead role.

The cast for the live-action Voltron film also includes the likes of Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, John Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo, and Tharanya Tharan. The story for the new film has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication, but will likely be confirmed ahead of the film’s release date and other details still needing to be revealed. But now that it has wrapped filming, the new adaptation has a promising future. It’s just a matter of waiting to see what it all looks like when it finally comes to our screens (and maybe not streaming screens from what it sounds like).