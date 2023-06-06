Delicious in Dungeon Announces Early U.S. Premiere

Are you ready for Anime Expo? If not, you better gear up for the big event. If you did not know, the event is going down in less than a month now, and it promises to bring some big panels to the United States. In fact, one of them will be headed up by Studio TRIGGER, and it is there fans will get to see an early premiere of Delicious in Dungeon.

Yes, you read right. Delicious in Dungeon is going to debut early in the United States. July 1st will mark the big event for Anime Expo guests. As for everyone else, well – you are stuck waiting until the start of 2024 to see the show.

According to Anime Expo, Delicious in Dungeon will be releasing its premiere at Anime Expo on July 1st during Studio Trigger's New Title Announcement and World Premiere panel. The event, which is set for 1:45 pm PST, will give guests a chance to watch the first episode of Delicious in Dungeon. This will mark the anime's first footage reveal, so fans are excited to see how TRIGGER has handled the manga.

After all, Delicious in Dungeon is quite a hit with readers. The fantasy comedy series debuted in 2014 under Ryoko Kui and has become a popular seinen read. The series is the perfect blend of a cooking show with a bit of Dungeons & Dragons thrown in. For years, fans have begged for an anime, and Delicious in Dungeon heard them out with help from TRIGGER. Currently, the anime is set to premiere officially in January 2024, and you can read Delicious in Dungeon thanks to Yen Press right now.

Want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon? No worries! You can read up on its official synopsis here: "When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Are you excited for Delicious in Dungeon to debut? What are you excited to see at Anime Expo this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.