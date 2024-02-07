Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is on the way with a new episode, and a new promo has shared the first look at what to expect from Episode 6 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon has been one of standout new releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule for the past few weeks, and fans have been introduced to Laios' party as they worked their way through the dungeon and make tasty treats out of all of the monsters they defeat along the way. With the anime setting up for wild adventures each episode, it's made them more intriguing with each new week.

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6 will be premiering with Netflix around the world on Thursday, February 8th, and the anime has shared a new look of what to expect from the anime with a new promo. Titled "Court Cuisine/Salt Boiled," the promo for the next episode teases a living painting a whole new kind of story that Laios and the others will be able to discover within the dungeon on their next major mission. You can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 6 will be premiering on Thursday, February 8th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases the episode as such, "Laios and his friends encounter a living painting, a monster that drags them into the painting. A hungry Laios claims that if he goes inside a painting with food on it, he will find a meal, so he goes into the painting, ignoring Marcille and the others who are stunned. There, Laios catches a glimpse of a turning point in the life of a person named Delgal."

Netflix teases what to expect from Delicious in Dungeon as a whole as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

What are you hoping to see from Delicious in Dungeon's next episode?