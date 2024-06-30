Viral Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Recreates Marcille's Most Explosive Scene

Delicious in Dungeon had tons of memorable moments for Marcille, but one cosplay has gone viral for tapping into her most explosive scene in the anime yet! Delicious in Dungeon had challenged Marcille in many ways through its episodes, and one of the toughest came with the Cockatrice, a monster made out of different types of beasts. It was a tough challenge for the party, and Marcille was running out of ideas as to how to deal with it like Laios would. That was until she decided to do it her own way. Celebrating her status as the first female genius in her school, Marcille sets off a massive explosion.

This explosion (with a killer pose to really hammer it home) was Marcille being brave in the face of such a monster, and opened it up enough for an attack from Senshi to take it down. It was Marcille at her most glorious, and now that moment's been brought to life with a real life explosion (as part of that awesome Iwafune Explosion Tour in Japan) as artist @saya_paca on X was really cooking with their Marcille cosplay for this scene. Going viral with fans pretty much immediately, check it out in action below.

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. The first season adapted around half of Ryoko Kui's original manga run, so there is a good chance we will get to see the rest of the story adapted in Season 2 over a half-year run. You can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America. As for the anime, you can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix to get ready for the next season.

They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"