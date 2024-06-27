Delicious in Dungeon Creator Celebrates the Anime's Success With New Art

Delicious in Dungeon made its anime debut this year, and in just a matter of episodes, it became a must-watch original for Netflix. Thanks to Studio Trigger, the adventure fantasy became a hit, and fans have their eyes on what's coming next. Already, we know Delicious in Dungeon season two is in the works as season one continues to rake in new fans. And now, the show's team is celebrating all its success with some new art.

"Once again, thank you for watching! We will continue to share the latest information on Delicious in Dungeon including merchandise, collaborations, events, and beyond. Please look forward to season two. Thank you for the past six months," the Delicious in Dungeon team shared on social media. And as you can see below, the crew shared some brand-new art inked by the manga's creator.

(Photo: Ryoko Kui / Studio Trigger)

The artwork, which Ryoko Kuo inked, is nothing short of gorgeous. We can see our fave adventures huddled close as Laios leads the group. From Falin to Senshi, the whole gang is here, and it feels good to reunite with the heroes.

After all, Delicious in Dungeon brought season one to a close earlier this month, and fans are already going through withdraw. Luckily, Studio Trigger has assured the fandom more content is coming. Delicious in Dungeon season two has been ordered, so netizens can breathe easily. While they wait for the show's comeback, Yen Press is overseeing the English print of Delicious in Dungeon stateside. So if you want more info on Kui's hit manga, you can read up on its below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

