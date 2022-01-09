Demon Slayer Fans Believe Season 2 Just Released the Best Episode Yet

Demon Slayer stands as one of the most popular series in Japan today, and its legacy will be hard to match moving forward. From its manga to its anime, the franchise has broken dozens of records to become the hit it is now. Of course, much of its success is thanks to season one’s epic animation, and season two promised to one-up what it did before. And this week, well – ufotable proved it was serious about the promise.

As you can see below, the verdict has come in on season two’s newest episode, and fans are losing their cool. It turns out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made good on its promise to go beyond with the Entertainment District arc. After all, this week’s episode not only follows Tanjiro as he unlocked a new power, but a cliffhanger leaves off with Nezuko getting an epic transformation.

Clearly, the big episode had high expectations, and Tanjiro’s battle with Daki did not disappoint. From its stunning animation to its subtle nod to Yoriichi, fans of every background were treated to an A+ episode today. And for some fans, well – they don’t think it is a stretch calling this release Demon Slayer‘s best episode to date.

What do you think about Demon Slayer‘s latest episode? How are you liking season two and its newest arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

When You Go All Out…

https://twitter.com/Ifound_thetruth/status/1480222736806989834?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Solid Prediction

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Red Light District Arc EP 6



as i thought, the best episode so far. the amazing choreography between daki and nezuko, yoriichi appearance, and the highlight of this episode; nezuko awakening. it's only uphill from here. #DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/snsh2jOh8F — nise (@7ENITSU) January 9, 2022

Stand Tall

This is one of my favorite scenes in the entire manga and i’m so glad that ufotable gave it their all, demon slayer is such a masterpiece and i will stand by that pic.twitter.com/zWB79MLfYR — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 9, 2022

The Wait Is Over

https://twitter.com/jobisky/status/1480188202350952458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nezuko, Our Queen

It’s Pretty Wild

BRO HOLY FKN SHIT THAT DEMON SLAYER WAS SOME OF THE MOST HYPE SCREAMS IVE HAD FOR AN ANIME IN A WHILE I CANNOT AAAAH.



GOAT. RAW. PEAK FICTION. pic.twitter.com/f60SDqzXzR — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) January 9, 2022

Show ‘Em!

https://twitter.com/knyesta/status/1480221811531001863?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

I Mean, It Works

Inosuke saying what everyone's been saying since Season 1 of Demon Slayer pic.twitter.com/hZlBc4VpVF — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) January 3, 2022

Go Off, I Guess

TANJIRO SNAPPED



Demon Slayer episode was BONKERS. And to think that serious stuff is only just getting started 🤣 https://t.co/IYIpCYIQTN — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 9, 2022

It’s That Good