Demon Slayer Fans Believe Season 2 Just Released the Best Episode Yet

Demon Slayer stands as one of the most popular series in Japan today, and its legacy will be hard to match moving forward. From its manga to its anime, the franchise has broken dozens of records to become the hit it is now. Of course, much of its success is thanks to season one’s epic animation, and season two promised to one-up what it did before. And this week, well – ufotable proved it was serious about the promise.
As you can see below, the verdict has come in on season two’s newest episode, and fans are losing their cool. It turns out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made good on its promise to go beyond with the Entertainment District arc. After all, this week’s episode not only follows Tanjiro as he unlocked a new power, but a cliffhanger leaves off with Nezuko getting an epic transformation.
Clearly, the big episode had high expectations, and Tanjiro’s battle with Daki did not disappoint. From its stunning animation to its subtle nod to Yoriichi, fans of every background were treated to an A+ episode today. And for some fans, well – they don’t think it is a stretch calling this release Demon Slayer‘s best episode to date.
