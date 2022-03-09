Demon Slayer Will Celebrate 3rd Anniversary with a Mysterious Event

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become so big that it is hard to imagine the anime industry before it launched. The show’s overwhelming success is the stuff of legend, and ufotable carried on its legacy this year with season two. In just three years, Demon Slayer has become the anime to beat, and now it seems a special event is being planned to celebrate its latest anniversary.

The whole thing came to light recently when Demon Slayer released a special poster highlighting the anime and its anniversary. This spring will mark the third anniversary of Demon Slayer, after all. The milestone was given a flashy poster featuring everyone from Tanjiro to Kyojuro and more. The key visual also confirmed a special anniversary event will be held for the anime next month.

According to the report, Demon Slayer will have a two-day celebration in honor of its third anniversary. The event will take place from April 16 to April 17 for those wanting to pencil it into their schedule. At this time, there is no word on what might come from this event, but fans are speculating regardless.

It is no secret that fans want more information on Demon Slayer season three, and we might get a little update. The hit series did confirm a new season is in the works and will adapt the manga’s Swordsmith Village arc. We’ve only been given the official announcement at this point, so fans would love another season three key visual if possible. And if we’re lucky, the event will narrow down when exactly Demon Slayer will return to television.

What do you think will come out of this anniversary event? Are you all caught up on Demon Slayer season two?