Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Cool Tengen Makeover

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has put an appropriately flashy new spin on the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui! While the first season of the anime introduced Tanjiro Kamado (and fans) to the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps, it wasn’t until the events of the Mugen Train arc that we saw any of the Hashira in actual action. This continued with the second season adapting the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and it was here that fans finally got a look at the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, and how he operates on missions.

While Rengoku did make an impression with fans, it wasn’t until we got to see Tengen in the midst of fighting the Upper Rank demons Daki and Gyutaro that we really got an idea of what the Hashira are truly capable of. Standing tall against the strongest foes seen in the series yet, Tengen really put everything on the line just for a chance at securing victory before the second season came to an end. Now his flashy demeanor has been given a whole new kind of tribute through some awesome cosplay from artist @_nicoolimm on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Through the course of the anime’s second season, Tengen had grown from a fighter worried about filling in the gaps left behind by Rengoku to becoming a true main Pillar in every sense of the word. As the fight against the Upper Moons continued with each and every episode, it was way to close for comfort in many of Tengen’s moments throughout that fight as whole. When the fights came to an end, Tengen made an impact not only on the future of the series but with fans as a whole.

As for the next season of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning with an adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc. Serving as the next major arc from the manga, this new arc follows suit and introduces two main Hashira to the battle as the threats get all the tougher. So while Tengen was barely able to hold his own and escape with his life, it might not be so easy for any of the future efforts in the coming season.

What do you think? How did you like Tengen Uzui as the main Hashira for the Entertainment District arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!