Demon Slayer Creator Shares New Kamado Sibling Sketch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its manga already, but the series creator has not left their heroes behind. While the anime team works on season three behind the scenes, a huge exhibit dedicated to Demon Slayer is preparing to open in Japan. So of course, artist Koyoharu Gotouge felt it was only right to celebrate the event with some special Kamado family art.

As you can see below, the Demon Slayer art comes straight from Koyoharu Gotouge, and it brings Tanjiro to life with his sister. The two are drawn in chibi style if you couldn't tell by their pudgy cheeks and wide eyes. To the left, Tanjiro can be seen pumping a fist into the air, and his hair is pushed back as usual.

Of course, Nezuko looks the same as usual with her childlike features. She is copying her older brother's stance here, and Nezuko is all smiles as she cheers on the Demon Slayer Exhibition ahead of its opening.

This is not the first Demon Slayer sketch Koyoharu has done since the manga ended, and fans are sure it won't be the last. After all, the series has more to do before it closes, and its next big project is season three. Last year, Demon Slayer blew away everyone with season two as the anime's comeback somehow lived up to season one. Expectations were insanely high, but the Mugen Train arc worked like a charm on fans. Demon Slayer season two capped things off with a stellar adaptation of the Entertainment District arc, and now, all eyes are on the Swordsmith Village arc on the horizon. So if Koyoharu celebrates the anime soon with some new art, don't be shocked!

What do you think of this latest tribute from Koyoharu? Are you hyped for Demon Slayer season three to drop...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.