Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Nezuko's Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works for its big anime return with a third season of the series in the near future, but one awesome cosplay is showing off just how much happened during Season 2 by unleashing Nezuko Kamado's full demonic transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, and this saw Tanjiro and the others pushing themselves further than ever before against some powerful new threats. Even Nezuko got into the thick of it too as she needed to unleash a deadly new power to help save her brother.

It was through her fight with Daki that saw Nezuko transform into a much more evolved version of her demonic self. This not only expanding her current blood art abilities, but also made her much faster and stronger than Daki could handle in the moment. It was a tease of the kind of terrifying monster Nezuko could really be given the worst potential outcomes for Tanjiro and the others, and now this awesome makeover has gotten a whole new spotlight thanks to some pitch perfect cosplay from artist @chexama on Instagram! Check it out below:

The end of the second season had set the stage for even bigger battles to come as following the defeat of one of the Upper Ranks, Muzan Kibutsuji's forces have now focused their attention on taking out the Demon Slayers from this point on. The war against the demons is kicking into high gear, and we'll see it all in action again with the third season of the series adapting the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga.

This arc brings both the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, into the battle this time around as the powerful demons necessitate an all hands on deck type of situation. With both sides now preparing for an even bigger fight, Nezuko's going to need to draw on much more of this monstrous power heading into the future of the series. At the very least, fans know the fights will be worth the wait too.

There's no set date for Demon Slayer's anime return just yet, but what are you hoping to see from Nezuko and the others in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!