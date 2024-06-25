Demon Slayer Season 4 English Dub Release Date Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 might be coming to an end this Spring, but fans will soon be able to tune into the English dub for the new episodes! Demon Slayer Season 4 has been adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it fans have seen Tanjiro Kamado and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps training in their respective ways for the final fights to come against Muzan Kibutsuji. With Nezuko Kamado now able to survive in the sunlight, the demon no longer needs to wait and is making his move at last.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc might be reaching the end of its original Japanese audio release, but fans holding out for the English dub thankfully won't have to wait much longer to see the new episodes. Crunchyroll has announced that Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will premiere the first episode of its English dub release on Sunday, June 30th at 1:30PM PT. To celebrate, you can check out the dub trailer for Demon Slayer Season 4 below and get the first look at what to expect.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Dub Release Date

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 1 will be releasing its English dub version on Sunday, June 30th at 1:30PM PT with Crunchyroll. The episode is titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji" and the synopsis for the premiere teases it as such:

"The Hashira, Sanemi and Iguro, along with their comrades head to an abandoned castle on top of a mountain for a mission, while Tanjiro is being treated at the Butterfly Mansion for the wounds he suffered at the Swordsmith Village. Later on, the Hashira gather at the Ubuyashiki Mansion to hold a Hashira meeting, where Muichiro reveals how the marks manifested. In an effort to strengthen the entire Demon Slayer Corps from the bottom up, the Hashira Training begins..."

The first episode of the season features an extended runtime of nearly 50 mins, and that's the case for a few of the episodes in Demon Slayer Season 4 overall. With the final fights against Muzan coming soon, now even more fans can jump into the new episodes and see what could be coming on the horizon as each of the Hashira get ready for the grand finale in their own special ways. You can also catch up with the early seasons of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll as well.