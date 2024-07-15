Demon Slayer Brings the Infinity Castle to Minecraft in Viral Video: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba needs no introduction. From its first chapter to its latest season, the series has become a global hit. Thanks to characters like Tanjiro, the heroes of Demon Slayer are legends now, and the series’ villains are nothing to laugh at. Muzan proved his fierce power at the end of Demon Slayer season four this year, and now, his Infinity Castle is going viral after a fan recreated it in… Minecraft.

Yes, that is right. The Infinity Castle has found its way into Minecraft, so you have never seen the stronghold quite like this.

Demon Slayer‘s new stronghold was brought to life in Minecraft by 9 Element Fox on TikTok as you can see below. The video begins easily enough as you watch an avatar sink below the Earth’s crust, but things get wild from there. It doesn’t take long for the Infinity Castle to appear, and honestly? The Minecraft recreation is nothing short of brilliant.

Obviously, fans of Demon Slayer are eager to see more of the Infinity Castle. The show’s fourth season teased the stronghold in its premiere, but we had to wait until the finale for a full look. After infiltrating the Demon Slayer headquarters, Muzan has brought the group into his castle to fight hordes of demons as well as his Upper Moons. The Hashira will be tested like never before now that they’re in the castle. So if you want to see more of the Infinity Castle, Demon Slayer has a movie trilogy in the works that will explore its secrets.

Want to catch up on Demon Slayer? You can find the hit anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.”

