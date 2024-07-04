Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Acrobatic With Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have ended its fourth season earlier this week, but one awesome cosplay is showing off the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji’s athletic prowess! Demon Slayer Season 4 tackled the events of the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. While this new season was mostly new material for the anime release, fans got to see a new side of each of the Hashira while they prepared for the final fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. But one Hashira that didn’t get as much screen time as the others was Mitsuri, as Tanjiro finished her training fairly quickly.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc didn’t feature much of Mitsuri outside of a few short scenes because fans got to see so much of her in action during the previous season. But even then, she along with the rest of the Hashira got some key moments in the final episode of the season as they all took on Muzan for the first real time. Mitsuri’s fighting style is iconic in its own right, and artist @y25_m25 on X has gone viral with fans for tapping into that style perfectly through cosplay. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has announced following the end of Season 4 that will be continuing with a full feature film trilogy. Adapting the Infinity Castle arc, this new film trilogy will be taking on some of the final battles that fans got to see in the original manga. A release window, staff, or cast information has yet to be announced for any of the three films as of the time of this publication, however. But that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with the Demon Slayer anime.

You can find all four seasons of the TV anime and Mugen Train arc film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc as such, “To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.”

If you actually wanted to read ahead and see what’s coming in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, you can find the complete release of the manga series with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.