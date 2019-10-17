Demon Slayer Announces First Live-Action Project

Demon Slayer had high hopes when its anime debuted this year, but no one expected the series to do as well as it did. These days, the supernatural shonen is one of the most popular out there, and fans are already going through withdrawals after its anime ended. Of course, the manga is carrying on as planned, but it seems the series has something else to offer distraught fans.

Still, there is just one problem. You will have to wait a little bit for Demon Slayer‘s new project to go live. The series is ready to try live-action for size, and fans just got a first-look at its big venture.

Over on Twitter, the fan-site Moetron posted an image teasing the next big Demon Slayer project. It turns out the franchise will get a live-action stage play next year, and its take on Tanjiro looks plenty flashy.

“Kimetsu no Yaiba” stage play visual pic.twitter.com/FNfciQEnlP — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 17, 2019

As you can see above, the poster sees a young man dressed as Tanjiro for the play. Part of their face is covered by shadow, but it is hard to mistake his hair and outfit. With a sword held before him, this live-action take on Tanjiro looks a bit older than expected, but he looks spot-on with the manga.

For those curious about the project, Demon Slayer will debut this play in January 2020. The show will run from January 18 – 26 before moving to another city by the month’s end. The show will then wrap on February 2. The play’s release will likely come ahead of Demon Slayer‘s movie release, so fans will be able to ration the series next year.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can read its official synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”