Demon Slayer: Rengoku Gets Soft Makeover By Fruits Basket Creator

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series out there, and it seems like everyone is trying to get a piece of Tanjiro. The hero has become an icon over the last few years as Demon Slayer has put out sales far beyond anyone expected. But when it comes to one manga artist, they are putting their trust in Rengoku thanks to a special sketch.

Recently, the manga fandom began buzzing when the beloved artist of Fruits Basket tried their hand at Demon Slayer. Katsuki Takaya hit up Twitter to share a piece they did or Rengoku. The Flame Hashira looks gorgeous in this sketch, and it has fans pitching their own shojo for the boy.

According to Takaya, they put out this artwork to celebrate Demon Slayer's run at the Japanese box office. The anime put out its first movie last fall, and it has since become the top-grossing movie in Japan to date. It recently crossed $40 billion yen overseas, and Takaya is apparently thrilled about Rengoku's part in this milestone.

Clearly, Takaya is a fan of Demon Slayer, so you can start pitching your own crossovers for the series with Fruits Basket. Right now, the legendary shojo is thriving as its anime revival is working through its final season. And as for Demon Slayer, well - there is a lot going on.

It was announced this year that Demon Slayer is working on season two behind the scenes with plans to release this year. The franchise's film had a strong debut in the United States and other international markets. This success has given Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train over $477 million USD. It is now the highest-grossing anime film globally to date, and the franchise has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

