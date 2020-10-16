Demon Slayer Opens Pre-Orders for Its Best Rengoku Figure Yet

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is continuing to shatter records at the box office, having recently become the second most profitable anime film released in North America and hitting the number one spot in Japan for the highest-grossing movie, so it's definitely no surprise to see new merchandise focusing on one of the film's biggest players, Rengoku. The Flame Hashira showed off his stuff in full for the first time in the wildly successful anime film, proving to be a fan favorite character thanks in part to his power and idiosyncratic characteristics that helped propel him in popularity.

Mugen Train's run in North America might have come several months following its insane run in Japan and many other countries, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic throwing the West's cinemas for a loop throughout 2020, but the first film in the Shonen franchise was able to take the number one spot in North American theaters during its second week. Overtaking Mortal Kombat as the number one film for that second week, it's clear that the Shonen series has managed to resonate among fans around the world as Tanjiro and his friends continue to attempt to rid their world of the demonic scourge that is threatening mankind.

Twitter User Wario64 shared the news that pre-orders that have gone live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $169.99 for this brand new figurine from Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, featuring Rengoku in all his fiery glory, earning his spot as one of the top swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps:

Kotobukiya Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Kyojuro Rengoku ArtFX J Statue is up for preorder on Amazon ($169.99) https://t.co/94zz5J0VMG #ad pic.twitter.com/mQFcIA95yE — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 23, 2021

The events that take place during Mugen Train directly follow the conclusion of the anime's first season and rest assured, Demon Slayer fans will need to watch the first film of the Shonen franchise to get up to date before the second season that is set to arrive later this year. The film certainly puts Rengoku in a very different place when the movie comes to a close, but it seems as if his flame-wielding powers have shown Tanjiro that he needs to train to stand a chance against some of the higher-ranking demons in the world.

Will you be putting down a pre-order for this Rengoku figure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

