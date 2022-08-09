Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Muichiro's Season 3 Takeover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently in production with the third season of the series, and one awesome cosplay is readying the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito for his big takeover in Season 3 of the anime! The second season of the series ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and soon after it was confirmed that the anime would be coming back for a third season. It was no surprise given the massive success of the anime franchise so far, but there are still many mysteries about what to expect from the new season.

Demon Slayer's next slate of episodes will be taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga series, and with it will be bringing the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, into the fight in full. First introduced to Tanjiro alongside the rest of the Hashira line up at the tail end of the first season, it won't be until this arc that we'll see what the Mist Hashira is truly capable of. While it's going to be a bit of a wait to see more of this fighter in action, artist @sailorkayla on Instagram has awesomely brought the fighter to life with some excellent cosplay! Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has yet to confirm any release details just yet, but what has been confirmed is that the new season will feature a returning staff and cast from the prior productions. This new arc will not only bring the Mist Hashira fully into the fold, but it will also bring the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, into the action too. This next arc will feature tougher enemies and fights than Tanjiro Kamado and the others might be ready for, and that's part of the excitement to seeing it all go down in the coming years.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer's run so far, you can actually find the first two seasons and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the franchise as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family." What are you hoping to see from Muichiro in Demon Slayer's third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!