Demon Slayer Coming To Toonami

Demon Slayer has gotten the green light and is making its way stateside through the number one television broadcast suppliers of anime: Cartoon Network‘s Toonami. The block of programming has long been the place where Cartoon Network airs both action packed Japanese and American programs for thrill junkies, acting as a platform to introduce many to such classic anime series as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. With the announcement making waves from Anime Expo, expect your favorite demon hunter to make quite the landfall with American audiences.

The official Twitter Account for Aniplex USA dropped the news that the popular anime series would be making its new home Cartoon Network, though remained “mum” on when the release date would be:

#NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be heading to Toonami! More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/chsozWeWDq — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) July 5, 2019

Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro who finds himself in quite the difficult situation. His family is murdered by demons, save for his sister, who thanks to the attack is slowly becoming one herself. Now, he is forced to try to find a way to cure his sister of this terrible curse while simultaneously cutting down whatever stands in his way. The series was brought to life by the animation studio, Ufotable, who was also responsible for such popular series as Fate/Stay and God Eater.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”