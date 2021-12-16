Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Buff Inosuke

Inosuke is a fan-favorite character in the Shonen franchise known as Demon Slayer, with the young swordsman carving his way into viewers’ hearts much like he attempts to with any demon unfortunate enough to get in his way. With the Entertainment District Arc placing both him and his friends in the Demon Slayer Corps in one of their most hilarious, and dangerous, missions, one fan has captured the fury of the pig-headed brawler with some pitch perfect Cosplay.

Inosuke has been a unique hero in the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps, thanks in part to his lack of knowledge when it comes to the modern world around him, with the Mugen Train Arc specifically seeing the pig-headed brawler believing that the locomotive was a giant demon itself. When Inosuke first appeared, he came close to killing Tanjiro and Nezuko in his quest to fight stronger opponents, making his character development into a main hero all the more impressive. With the Entertainment District Arc seeing Inosuke placed into his most awkward situation, expect some big moments for the young demon slayer as the second season of the anime series progresses.

Instagram Cosplayer Taryn Cosplay shared this brand new take on Inosuke, the blue-haired brawler that has become a fan-favorite in the Shonen franchise that has risen the ranks to become one of the biggest properties spawning from Weekly Shonen Jump, apparent from its movie’s box office receipts and the ratings the television series receives:

Demon Slayer’s manga has already come to a close, with Koyoharu Gotouge not hinting at the universe’s return at any point in the future. With the source material wrapping its stories, fans are left wondering how many more anime seasons, and/or movies, will be presented that follow the story of the Demon Slayer Corps. Needless to say, considering the popularity of the Shonen franchise, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the story of Tanjiro was one day expanded in both its anime and manga in the future.

