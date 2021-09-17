Demon Slayer Cosplay Slashes With Buff Inosuke

Perhaps there is no more idiosyncratic character in the line-up of the Demon Slayer Corps than Tanjiro’s friend Inosuke, a wild monster hunter who not only brandishes two rigid swords in battle, but sports a board head mask that he wears over his own face nearly all the time. With Inosuke having a hilarious and important role in the recent Mugen Train movie, expect some more big events and battles to take place for the pig-headed warrior when the second season of the Shonen franchise returns later this fall.

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen anime franchises in the world today, with its colorful cast of characters helping to push the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge to new heights since its debut. With the manga routinely overtaking One Piece in overall sales and the television series continuing to gain high ratings despite the fact that it has been playing re-runs since the conclusion of its first season, it seems that the sky is the limit for Tanjiro and his crew. Mugen Train has become one of the most profitable anime films of all time, and Inosuke’s heavy role in the film definitely helped in giving fans of the franchise plenty of laughs during its upward trajectory.

Instagram Cosplayer Afro Anime 365 shared this buff take on Inosuke in his favorite locale, the woods while brandishing his trademark swords, while also including a hilarious video that stays in tone with the hard-headed swordsman that is willing to fight anything and anyone during his journey:

Both the movie and the conclusion of the first season certainly saw Inosuke mellow out in comparison to his first appearance, wherein he was more than willing to kill Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko if push came to shove. With the final episodes of the first season seeing Inosuke following suit in breathing training as Tanjiro had while hanging with the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, it’s clear that the wild man is still looking to become stronger as himself and his compatriots fight against the blood drinking monstrosities of the world.

