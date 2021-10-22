Demon Slayer Cosplay Introduces Canine Tanjiro





Demon Slayer has spawned plenty of cosplay over the years but one cosplay that was seen at New York Comic-Con takes the aesthetic of Tanjiro, the Shonen protagonist, and slaps it onto a trusty canine. With the second season of the anime adaptation currently being released by Ufotable and diving back into the story of the Mugen Train, the story told by the first movie of the Shonen series, fans are waiting with bated breath for the new chapter in the Entertainment District Arc which is sure to spawn plenty of new cosplay of its own when it lands this December.

Tanjiro’s life has been a difficult one so far, losing his family to the claws of one of the strongest demons around and having his sister undergoing a demonic transformation as a result of the same attack. Training to become a demon slayer himself, the first season saw him setting out with Nezuko on his back and running into the hilarious characters of Inosuke and Zenitsu, who harbor some unique personalities, to say the least. With the first season ending with Tanjiro and company defeating the Spider Clan and being tested by the Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, the second season that is currently running has plenty of surprises and new enemies that will change the course of the series.

New York Comic-Con’s Official Twitter Account shared the adorable cosplay that sees man’s best friend strapping on the attire and sword of Tanjiro, and walking the convention floor to spread the good word of one of the most popular Shonen franchises to be introduced in the past few years:

the mightiest demon slayer there ever was ⚔️ #nycc pic.twitter.com/BsaqMmFL9E — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 9, 2021

In the latest episode of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro hopped aboard the Mugen Train with his friends to learn more about the fire breathing technique that he might have inherited from his father. With the young demon slayers coming face to face with Rengoku, the battle against the terrifying Enmu is set to begin.

What do you think of this adorable Demon Slayer Cosplay from this year’s New York Comic-Con? Are you excited for the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc this December? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.