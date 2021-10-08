Demon Slayer Cosplay Draws The Sword of Kanao





Demon Slayer’s second season is set to begin in a few days, with the upcoming episodes beginning by recapping the events of the movie of the Mugen Train and then diving into the story of the Entertainment District Arc. With the Shonen franchise continuing its meteoric rise in popularity thanks in part to the anime series, its first movie, and the manga being printed by Weekly Shonen Jump, it’s no surprise to see that Cosplayers are diving into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps with a new cosplay being created for the warrior Kanao.

First being introduced during the first season of Demon Slayer’s anime, Kanao is a part of the Demon Slayer Corps who is training to become a threat to demons around the world, finding herself drawn to Tanjiro when the young warrior was brought to the Corps’ headquarters following their battle against the Spider Clan. With Kanao set to have a continuing role in the future of the anime series via the Entertainment District Arc, the Shonen series is set to explore some members of the Corps while also introducing new demons that will act as a big impediment to the journey of Tanjiro and his friends.

Instagram Cosplayer Min_MMU shared this new take on Demon Slayer’s Kanao, the butterfly swordsman who is learning beneath the tutelage of Shinobu Kocho who has proved herself to be one of the strongest members of the Hashira during the battle against the Spider Clan in the events of the first season:

While the anime series still has plenty of adventures to cover in the world of Demon Slayer, the manga has already brought the adventure of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends to a close. While creator Koyoharu Gotouge has yet to confirm whether the series will return with a sequel or spin-off that will once again dive into the story of the Demon Slayer Corps.

What do you think of this new take on one of the Demon Slayer Corps’ most elegant members? What characters are you most looking forward to seeing return in the second season of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.