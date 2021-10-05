Demon Slayer Embraces Universal Studios with First Wild Merchandise





Demon Slayer is getting ready to return with its second season, first by returning to the Mugen Train Arc and then diving into the new saga of the Entertainment District Arc, but it seems as though Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko has returned prior to season two thanks to Universal Studios Japan. With the amusement park opening up a new Demon Slayer ride earlier this year that uses virtual reality to place fans directly onto the runaway locomotive of the Mugen Train, it’s no surprise to see that unique merchandise was created for the anime franchise and its arrival at Universal Studios.

Nezuko is a unique character among the members of the Demon Slayer Corps, having found herself infected with demon blood and struggling to reclaim her humanity. While it’s clear that Nezuko doesn’t have the same intelligence she once did, she recognizes Tanjiro as her brother and was trained to see humans as beings to be protected, rather than to be eaten. With the finale of the first season seeing Nezuko gaining more power as she taps into her demonic influence, the question remains as to whether or not she’ll ever regain her humanity or if she will be trapped as a demonic figure for the remainder of her days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Lousy Miracle shared the exclusive popcorn bucket from Universal Studios Japan which gives fans a new look at Nezuko, the sister of Tanjiro who is usually catching some shuteye inside of a crate that is strapped to her brother’s back throughout their journeys:

The Mugen Train Arc didn’t have much for Nezuko to do in comparison to the likes of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Rengoku, though expect a few big moments for her when the Entertainment District Arc rolls around. With the manga’s story having already come to a close, so to did Nezuko’s struggle with her demonic form, though we aren’t entirely sure how many seasons and/or movies will remain in the anime currently being produced by Ufotable.

Would you make the trek to Universal Studios Japan for this exclusive Demon Slayer merchandise? Do you think Universal Studios in North America will dive into the world of anime in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.