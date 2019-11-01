This Demon Slayer Cosplay Reimagines Tanjiro’s Greatest Moment

Demon Slayer may have finished its first season, but a brand new movie for the franchise is coming out that will explore the horror and hard hitting action of the “Infinity Train”. Even with the initial adventures of Tanjiro having wrapped, fans are still revisiting the initial twenty six episodes, looking at some of the biggest fights of the Demon Slayer himself. One fan of the franchise has decided to honor one of the best fights in the anime wherein Tanjiro narrowly managed to kill a demon who used spider’s webs as a deadly weapon.

Instagram User and Cosplayer Olsetto_Cos managed to perfectly bring to life the scene where Tanjiro used his most powerful attack, combining both his water breathing and “Dance of the Fire God”, to decapitate one of the strongest demons that appeared in the first season of Demon Slayer:

Tanjiro has gone through a rough few years, losing his family and attempting to save his sister from the demon influence that is overtaking her life. Training on a deadly mountain, the young Demon Slayer put his body through some harsh training to start eradicating demons and hopefully finding a curse for Nezuko. With buddies Inosuke and Zenitsu joining his mission, the first season sets things up nicely for one of the most popular anime properties around.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”