Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Terrifyingly Perfect Gyutaro

Demon Slayer’s second season first began by retelling the story of the Mugen Train, pitting the Demon Slayer Corps against the demons known as Enmu and Akaza. Following the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku, Tanjiro and his friends embarked on an adventure to the Entertainment District, encountering the top tier demons known as Daki and Gyutaro. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the latter demon, capturing the menace of the demon that was easily one of the strongest that the Corps has fought to date.

Gyutaro was amazingly powerful, made more so by the fact that he shared a body with his sister Daki, though he remains one of the weakest of the top-tier demons, which might spell big trouble for Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko in the future. Originally living a terrible life within the borders of the Entertainment District, his anemic frame and survival hinging on his ability to capture rats and bugs too much down on didn’t exactly place him into the best headspace. With his sister and himself being offered a new chance at life by becoming demons, they terrorized the Entertainment District until they both lost their heads battling against the Demon Slayer Corps.

Reddit Cosplayer Sam Mills shared their take on Gyutaro, bringing the disturbing looking demon to life following his death at the hands of Taniro and Tengen Uzui in the grand finale of Demon Slayer’s second season, with Ufotable already announcing that a third season of the popular Shonen franchise was in the works:

The second season of Demon Slayer might have ended following Gyutaro and Daki’s demise, but the series was hinting at a gathering of some top-tier demons beneath the leadership of Muzan, proving just how powerful the flesh-eating creatures are at the top. While Tanjiro and his friends have become quite powerful, it’s clear that they still have a long way to go before they are able to take on the likes of Akaza, Doma, and the other mysterious brawlers that are plaguing the world.

What do you think of this fresh take on Gyutaro? What demons are you most excited to see in the upcoming third season?