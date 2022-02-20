Demon Slayer Season 2 Crushed Ratings Against the Winter Olympics

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a beast when it comes to television. While its first movie obliterated box office records worldwide, the anime continued its streak when season two went live some months ago. Now that the series has wrapped for now, all eyes are on season two’s final episodes, and it turns out its latest ratings managed to beat out the Olympics for the gold medal.

The update comes from Japan courtesy of the Video Reacher Ltd. and its latest data. As it turns out, the group put together television ratings for the week the penultimate episode of Demon Slayer seasons two aired. It was there fans learned the season’s big episode ranked in 17.73 million viewers with just over 14% viewership overall. These total were taken within the episode’s first week of release and counts DVR screenings as well.

This rating made Demon Slayer one of the most-watched episodes of TV that week, and it beat out some fierce competition. Not even the Olympics could touch the episode, and that is saying something given the week housed the event’s opening ceremony. According to the data, 17.23 million tuned into the Olympics ceremony with just 13.7% viewership.

Clearly, Demon Slayer is on another level, and it just cannot be touched overseas. Reports have confirmed the anime is the third most-watched series in Japan period these days, and it has broken enough sales records to prove it. Not only did sales for its anime seasons blow away expectations, but its recent movie hit a lofty goal to boot. After all, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is now the highest-grossing anime movie globally, so the Olympics never stood a chance against season two.

What do you think of this latest Demon Slayer record? Are you all caught up on the anime?