Demon Slayer x Crocs Collection Revealed

Once considered a fashion faux pax, Crocs have made their comeback. From Shrek collaborations to Goth Crocs, the shoe brand is thriving in the year 2023. Now, it seems Crocs is ready to bring in new metrics, and we have its otaku interests to thank. After all, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting its own Crocs, and we've been given our first look at the line.

According to Foot Locker, the chain will be exclusively rolling out Crocs' Demon Slayer line in a matter of days. The shoes, which will be sold online and in stores, promise to show off your favorite anime slayer. And yes, the Crocs all come with special Jibbitz.

(Photo: Foot Locker)

As you can see above, Crocs will be adapting its classic clogs for this Demon Slayer deal. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu are all up for this collab. Each shoe is patterned after its respective slayer, and they come with custom Jibbitz shoe charms. For instance, Nezuko comes with a charm of her box while Zenitsu's Crocs come complete with a sword hilt Jibbitz.

You can expect these Demon Slayer Crocs to sell out fast, and they will be going live in tandem with New York Comic Con. As you can see here, pre-sale pages for the shoes are already live as they will be sold online starting October 18th. The shoes are expected to retail for $70 USD at launch, so we wish you the best of luck in scoring a pair.

As for Demon Slayer itself, the franchise is plenty busy outside of this Crocs collab. The manga may be finished, but the Demon Slayer anime is already working on season four. When the ufotable show returns to the air, Demon Slayer will kickstart its Hashira Training arc, so Tanjiro better enjoy his vacation while he can.

What do you think about this latest Demon Slayer collaboration? Do the Hashira need their own Crocs now?