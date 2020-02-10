Demon Slayer Cast Wraps Dub Recordings

If you have been keeping up with Demon Slayer‘s weekly episode releases as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block, you might have noticed that it’s preparing for the end of the season. The latest airing of the English dub run of the series introduced Mount Natagumo, which features some of the deadliest opponents Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will be facing off against this first season. Not only had the Spider Family’s English cast been confirmed previously, they were some of the final pieces of the series’ cast still needed.

With the English dub airing of the series crossing the halfway point, the work behind the scenes is beginning to wrap as well. Mami Okada of Bang Zoom! Entertainment (the studio behind Demon Slayer‘s English dub) took to Twitter to officially confirm that the English dub cast has wrapped recording work for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The English voice behind Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar, also took the moment to celebrate being a part of this series and sent his farewell to the anime’s first season as well. So while there are still some things needing to be wrapped on the dub release as a whole, the cast can start looking ahead to whatever is coming next!

It’s been such an honor being a part of this incredibly talented cast! Thank you @mummynyan!! I’m going to find a way to bring home a Tanjiro plush no matter what it takes 😆 https://t.co/noWxK3w7yR — Zach Aguilar (@airzach) February 9, 2020

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime future is currently looking great as well. Although it has yet to be confirmed for an English language release as of this writing, the anime will be continuing with a feature length film adapting the events of the Infinity Train arc. This arc is a huge deal for a number of reasons, so fans of the English dub are definitely crossing their fingers that the film will get a dub release in the future too!

Have you been enjoying the English dub release of the series so far? Excited to see how it all ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.