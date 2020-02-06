Demon Slayer Announces New English Dub Cast

Demon Slayer is busy these days reigning atop the anime industry. When it comes to overseas fans, the supernatural series is above and by far the industry's most recent winner. Tanjiro has amassed millions of fans, and Demon Slayer continues to wow overseas with its English dub. Now, some new stars will be joining the show, and a slew of them will sound very familiar to fans.

Recently, the official Twitter profile for Demon Slayer confirmed its most recent casting for the dub. It was there fans learned a slew of stars have joined this first season, and a trailer was released which previews each of the additions in character.

To start, Billy Kametz has been cast as Rui while Allegra Clark was cast as the motherly Spider Demon. In fact, the entire family has been cast as the father will be voiced by Kellen Goff and the oldest brother will come to life under Dereek Stephen Prince. Finally, Erica Lindbeck has been cast to voice the daughter of the Spider Demon clan.

If any of these names sound familiar, you should not be surprised. Goff rose to fame in the last year amongst anime fans given his work on My Hero Academia. The actor voiced season four villain Overhaul, and he's received praise for his gritty performance. Of course, Lindbeck is a veteran voice actor with credits like Boruto, Hunter x Hunter, and many more under her belt.

Clearly, Demon Slayer is not slacking with its dub, and it shows with each episode. Now, fans can look forward to these stars' debut and how they will each elevate the anime.

How are you liking the English dub so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.