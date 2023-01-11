Demon Slayer Fan-Anime Brings Zenitsu's Awakening to Life: Watch

Demon Slayer's third season is set to arrive this year, with the premiere episode slated to arrive in theaters months before that. With the next batch of episodes in the anime adaptation looking to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc, Zenitsu will once again play a role as Tanjiro and his demon-slaying buddies continue on their journey to eliminate the king of the demons, Muzan. Now, one fan has decided to look to the future and tried their hand at animating a major moment in the future of the scaredy-cat swordsman.

If you're unfamiliar with Zenitsu, he is one of the most hilarious characters to premiere in the history of Demon Slayer. First arriving as a member of the Demon Slayer Corps who seemed to want nothing else than to avoid demons, the young warrior had trained one particular attack to the point wherein his sleeping self could become a powerhouse that could fight some of the strongest demons around. This skill specifically helped him in the fight against the Spider Clan and the recent battle that tore apart the Entertainment District. Needless to say, Zenitsu will remain a valuable ally to Tanjiro and company, and he'll have his toughest battles ahead in the future of the anime adaptation.

Demon Slayer Zenitsu

Fan Animator Mazumaro shared this impressive animation that takes one of the future moments to land in Demon Slayer and brings it into full motion, but be forewarned if you want to go in blind to the future of the Shonen anime adaptation, be forewarned that this video has some major spoilers:

While the anime adaptation may still have a number of seasons, and/or feature-length films, in its future, the manga series already released its final chapter several years ago. Creator Koyoharu Gotoge has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the idea of returning to the world of the Demon Slayer Corps, either through a spin-off or sequel series, but considering how popular the series has become in a relatively short amount of time.

Are you hyped for the third season of Demon Slayer which will arrive later this year? What has been your favorite Zenitsu moment in the anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.