Demon Slayer's Season Three Premiere Will Hit Theaters in 2023

Demon Slayer's third season is set to begin on the small screen in April of next year, with the upcoming episodes slated to focus on the harrowing story of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Luckily for fans, they will have the opportunity to see the premiere installment early, as the Ufotable anime adaptation has announced that season three's first episode, along with episodes from season two, will be a part of a theatrical release which has been dubbed the "Demon Slayer World Tour".

The upcoming theatrical run will feature episodes ten and eleven from the Entertainment District Arc in Season Two, while also premiering the third season's opener, which will run an hour on its own. This event is set to premiere in the United States and Canada beginning on March 3rd, with an early premiere in Los Angeles, California, slated to arrive on February 18th. On top of these regions, the theatrical run will hit the world over as Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul, and Taipei will also feature a two-day event to get fans prepped for the return of the Demon Slayer Corps. On top of all this news, the Los Angeles premiere will also bring the voice of Japan's Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae, along with producer Yuma Takahashi and a performance from Aimer.

Demon Slayer On The Big Screen

The Official Demon Slayer Twitter Account shared the new information when it came to this theatrical release, with the third season set to begin its television run this April and looking to not just feature the Swordsmith Village Arc, but give fans a new look at Muzan's top lieutenants in his demonic army:

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour coming in 2023 with premiere event in Los Angeles on February 18th and theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on March 3rd! #DemonSlayerWorldTour pic.twitter.com/HaEzD7Ypsh — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2022

The Demon Slayer Corps suffered two major blows in season two when it came to the Flame Hashira Rengoku and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, as the former was killed during his fight with Akaza in the Mugen Train Arc, and the Entertainment District Arc saw the latter losing a number of body parts while fighting the demon Gyutaro. Luckily for Tanjiro and his friends, there are more Hashira where they came from and the Swordsmith Village Arc is set to introduce some wild new concepts to the series that sprung from the mind of creator Koyoharu Gotouge.

Will you be hitting theaters in 2023 to catch the season three premiere of Demon Slayer on the big screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.