Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Hypes Zenitsu’s Biggest Fight With New Look Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still making its way through theaters around the world, and the film has dropped a new look into Zenitsu Agatsuma’s biggest film with a slick trailer showing it all off. Demon Slayer has gone on to massive success with just the first film in a planned trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and it’s not going to be slowing down anytime soon. Staying exclusive to theaters for the rest of the year, the film still has quite a lot to celebrate even after all these weeks of success.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle kicks off its new trilogy with the first of the final battles between the Demon Slaying Corps and the surviving demons from Muzan Kibutsuji’s forces. Zenitsu has a particularly huge role in it all as he faces off against a demon that’s not only a brand new member of the Upper Ranks, but also one that Zenitsu knows all too well. It’s an emotional conflict that takes Zenitsu to a new level, and you can check out a new trailer highlighting this big fight below.

Demon Slayer Kicks Off Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, as revealed through this trailer, surprisingly brings Kaigaku back to screens with a demonic new form for this battle against Zenitsu. “It was surreal,” Kaigaku voice actor Alejandro Saab noted to ComicBook earlier this Summer about returning for the new film. “I was very grateful that they called me back, because knowing the source material, I was like, ‘I hope they bring me back.’ Because you never know, right? Because sometimes they just change things in production, but I’m glad that they were having me back, and I’m so excited for people to see what we got to do in Infinity Castle. So, it’s very exciting. I’ve been looking forward to it a lot.”

“I just draw from past experiences in my life…anytime I’ve personally felt insecure or someone has slighted me,” Saab explained about his process in turning into a demon. “Which I know sounds awful, but as actors, we have to draw from past experiences to add to our performances and make it as believable as we possibly can. That’s pretty much what I did, and just added some aggro-ness to it. It’s so hard to put into words without giving too much away. I’m very excited, and…that’s all I can pretty much say, so just watch the movie and you’ll see what I’m referring to.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Taps Into New Side of Zenitsu

“I think that’s one of the best parts about my job,” Zenitsu voice star Aleks Le told ComicBook about the character’s shift in the new movie. “Getting to play so many characters who have this varying range about them, where they can be one thing, but also something completely on the other side. We’ve seen that with Zenitsu, where he’s this very quirky and energetic ball of energy, who’s desperate and scared and very loud, and then we’ve also seen him be very focused and completely asleep.”

Elaborating further, Le explained. “There’s this whole other side of him, but now there’s kind of been a merger of those two sides, where he is intense, but he’s no longer asleep, he’s awake now. And that brings a whole new dynamic to his character that I’m very excited for fans to see.” Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is going to be sticking around in theaters for a while, so if it’s in your area you should check it out.

