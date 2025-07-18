Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Box Office Overtakes Mugen Train Record

Demon Slayer fans in North America are going to have to wait until this September to check out the Infinity Castle on the big screen, but fans in Japan are already making their way to theaters to check out Tanjiro’s return. With the first day not even finished for the first of the anime trilogy, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is pulling in big numbers at the box office. In fact, the numbers are so big that the latest production from studio Ufotable might just do the impossible. Since its release, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has earned the most money of any anime film, until now.

The first day for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle isn’t even fully completed as of the writing of this article and the film has already blown out Mugen Train’s opening day receipts. The movie has already earned over 1.7 billion yen, aka 12 million USD, in theaters, making it on track to become the biggest anime movie of all time. While Infinity Castle still has a long road ahead of it in Japan and around the world, this is the best sign that the shonen franchise might manage to overtake itself in the box office department as the grand finale looms over the horizon.

Demon Slayer’s Box Office Success

The first film of the Demon Slayer franchise pulled in around $50 million USD in North America but its real success came from its worldwide tally. At the end of its theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train pulled in a staggering $485 million USD, proving that there is definitely an appetite for anime fans to see stories on the big screen. With the opening day box office putting Infinity Castle over its predecessor, it seems that the first of the new trilogy might take the reins as the biggest anime film of all time.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will hit the West on September 12th this fall, chronicling the start of Tanjiro and his friends’ final fight against Muzan and his demonic hordes. While the fourth season ended on quite the cliffhanger, the two and a half hour long film will start right where the season finale left off. Muzan might be the biggest bad of the series that needs to be dispatched but the Demon Slayer Corps has plenty of demons to fight to help fill the movie’s runtime.

Demon Slayer’s original manga run ended in 2020, and ever since, creator Koyoharu Gotouge has been tight-lipped when it comes to any potential sequels or spin-offs. Thanks to the shonen franchise giving readers a definitive finale, the idea of Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen making a comeback might appear unlikely, though wilder things have happened.

